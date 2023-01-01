Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

207,783 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

207,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9562483
  • Stock #: 223103A
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC3EG192748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 223103A
  • Mileage 207,783 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

