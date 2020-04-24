20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5
Presented in Moonstone Silver, our 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD radiates premium good looks inside and out! Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder offering 190hp that's paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission that features an Active ECO system. With this All Wheel Drive Crossover SUV, you'll score approximately 9.4L/100km on the open ride and enjoy excellent handling. Take a moment to admire the 17-inch alloy wheels, projector-beam headlights with LED accents, a rear spoiler and of course the chrome-accented front grille featuring the stylish Hyundai badge.
Open the door to our Santa Fe Sport and you'll find a roomy and well-built interior with a wealth of amenities such as Bluetooth, stain and odor resistant cloth seating as well as Hyundai's innovative BlueLink Telematics that can call for help or even find a short cut.
The Hyundai Santa Fe Sport also has brilliant safety features. With seven airbags, HillStart Assist and a Vehicle Stability Management System, peace of mind come standard. There's never been a better time to reward yourself with this incredible Santa Fe Sport! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Has COVID-19 put you in a tough spot? Cant get through to the bank? Consider making the bills a little easier for now Trade your vehicle and get 120 days with no payments. OAC. Did you know buying online is easy? 1. Find Your Vehicle. 2. Request a Quote 3. Apply for Credit. 4. Arrange a Sanitized Delivery at your house. 5. Enjoy Your Ride. Ask us about our peace of mind return and exchange policies. Ownership has never been easier from the comfort of your own home. Talk to you soon!
