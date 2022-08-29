$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Huntsville Honda
705-789-5333
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT
Location
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
705-789-5333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
188,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9275872
- Stock #: 6151
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA2EG181675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,197 KM
Vehicle Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Huntsville Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2