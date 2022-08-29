Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

188,197 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

188,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9275872
  • Stock #: 6151
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA2EG181675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,197 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

