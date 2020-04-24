20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5
We proudly display our 2014 Hyundai Tucson GL AWD in Ash Black. Powered by a 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder that produces 164hp while paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission that helps with easy passing tasks. With the European-inspired suspension, this All Wheel Drive gives you the feeling you are behind the wheel of a sports car instead of a roomy and versatile crossover and the 17-inch alloy wheels and rear spoiler with LED brake lights just add to the sportiness while showing off approximately 8.1L/100km. This signature Hyundai design will see that you stand out in the busy crossover crowd with exceptional looks and practical features.
With this GL, you have achieved greatness. Step inside and you will find a spacious and well-built cabin made from quality soft-touch materials. You'll find amenities such as Bluetooth hands-free phone, remote keyless entry, a 6-way adjustable driver's seat and a 160-watt audio system complete with iPod cable. Fold the rear seats down to reveal an impressive 55 cubic feet of room for just about anything you want.
Our Hyundai features six airbags, active head restraints, electronic stability control as well as a responsive traction control system. All of these safety features work so well together, that the Tucson has earned a Top Safety Pick Award from the IIHS. This GL is a fantastic choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Has COVID-19 put you in a tough spot? Cant get through to the bank? Consider making the bills a little easier for now Trade your vehicle and get 120 days with no payments. OAC. Did you know buying online is easy? 1. Find Your Vehicle. 2. Request a Quote 3. Apply for Credit. 4. Arrange a Sanitized Delivery at your house. 5. Enjoy Your Ride. Ask us about our peace of mind return and exchange policies. Ownership has never been easier from the comfort of your own home. Talk to you soon!
