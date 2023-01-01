$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Huntsville Honda
705-789-5333
2014 Kia Forte
2014 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
705-789-5333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
177,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9552748
- Stock #: 223096A
- VIN: KNAFX4A81E5151678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 223096A
- Mileage 177,975 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Huntsville Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2