2014 RAM 1500

133,060 KM

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

133,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8681678
  • Stock #: P22-64
  • VIN: 1C6RR6GT2ES337613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P22-64
  • Mileage 133,060 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4X2
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

