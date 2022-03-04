Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

147,847 KM

Details Features

$15,071

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,071

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

Contact Seller

$15,071

+ taxes & licensing

147,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8559320
  • Stock #: 22-220A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG5FT754455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,847 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-5591

