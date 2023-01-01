Menu
2015 Fiat 500

43,958 KM

Details Features

$15,124

+ tax & licensing
$15,124

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

L Lounge

2015 Fiat 500

L Lounge

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$15,124

+ taxes & licensing

43,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9741676
  • Stock #: P23-20
  • VIN: ZFBCFACH7FZ035774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,958 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

