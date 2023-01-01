$15,124+ tax & licensing
2015 Fiat 500
L Lounge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
43,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9741676
- Stock #: P23-20
- VIN: ZFBCFACH7FZ035774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,958 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
