2015 Ford Escape

139,768 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9460975
  • Stock #: 223066B
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G94FUC16355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 223066B
  • Mileage 139,768 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

