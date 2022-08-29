Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

263,763 KM

Details Description Features

Touring NEW ARRIVAL | ONE OWNER | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | NAVI | TOW PKG | AWD

263,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9031828
  Stock #: 222302A
  VIN: 5J6RM4H94FL801392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 222302A
  • Mileage 263,763 KM

Vehicle Description

A must-see, must-drive, our 2015 Honda CR-V Touring AWD in Brown is a superb choice! Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 185hp while connected to an innovative CVT with sport mode. This All Wheel Drive rewards with approximately 6.9L/100km on the highway plus blends comfort and sport with intelligent touches inside and out. This SUV is ready to take on whatever your lifestyle requires. It's no wonder the CR-V was named one of the Best Family Cars by Parents Magazine and Edmunds.com! The sculpted lines of our Touring trim are enhanced with Projector beam headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a sunroof.

Inside our Touring, enjoy the sophisticated styling of the interior was built with your busy lifestyle in mind. Enjoy a high-resolution touchscreen, HondaLink, Bluetooth, SMS Text message function, a great audio system with a sub-woofer and HomeLink Remote System. An illuminated steering wheel with cruise, audio, phone, and i-MID controls keeps power at your fingertips. Of course, with comfortable leather-trimmed seats, massive cargo space and 60/40 split rear seats the CR-V can handle your family and everything they need for their many adventures!

Masterfully built by Honda with advanced capability engineering, a rear camera, Honda Lafreshatch, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control, this CR-V is unparalleled in safety. Get behind the wheel and begin your freshest adventure today! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

