2015 Honda CR-V
Touring NEW ARRIVAL | ONE OWNER | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | NAVI | TOW PKG | AWD
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
- Listing ID: 9031828
- Stock #: 222302A
- VIN: 5J6RM4H94FL801392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 263,763 KM
Vehicle Description
A must-see, must-drive, our 2015 Honda CR-V Touring AWD in Brown is a superb choice! Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 185hp while connected to an innovative CVT with sport mode. This All Wheel Drive rewards with approximately 6.9L/100km on the highway plus blends comfort and sport with intelligent touches inside and out. This SUV is ready to take on whatever your lifestyle requires. It's no wonder the CR-V was named one of the Best Family Cars by Parents Magazine and Edmunds.com! The sculpted lines of our Touring trim are enhanced with Projector beam headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a sunroof.
Inside our Touring, enjoy the sophisticated styling of the interior was built with your busy lifestyle in mind. Enjoy a high-resolution touchscreen, HondaLink, Bluetooth, SMS Text message function, a great audio system with a sub-woofer and HomeLink Remote System. An illuminated steering wheel with cruise, audio, phone, and i-MID controls keeps power at your fingertips. Of course, with comfortable leather-trimmed seats, massive cargo space and 60/40 split rear seats the CR-V can handle your family and everything they need for their many adventures!
Masterfully built by Honda with advanced capability engineering, a rear camera, Honda Lafreshatch, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control, this CR-V is unparalleled in safety.
Vehicle Features
