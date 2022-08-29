2015 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 3 , 7 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9031828

9031828 Stock #: 222302A

222302A VIN: 5J6RM4H94FL801392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 222302A

Mileage 263,763 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.