2015 Jeep Cherokee

80,878 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9406681
  Stock #: 123-076A
  VIN: 1C4PJMAB2FW672148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,878 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

