$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,005KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5049423
  • Stock #: 220211B
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV0FW302871
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Has COVID-19 put you in a tough spot? Cant get through to the bank? Consider making the bills a little easier for now Trade your vehicle and get 120 days with no payments. OAC. Did you know buying online is easy? 1. Find Your Vehicle. 2. Request a Quote 3. Apply for Credit. 4. Arrange a Sanitized Delivery at your house. 5. Enjoy Your Ride. Ask us about our peace of mind return and exchange policies. Ownership has never been easier from the comfort of your own home. Talk to you soon!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

