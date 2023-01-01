Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

199,762 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

SPORT

2016 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

199,762KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9876164
  • Stock #: 223159A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT3GGC74370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 223159A
  • Mileage 199,762 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

