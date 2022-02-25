Menu
2016 Ford F-150

211,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8398107
  • Stock #: 122-167B
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF8GFB16383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 122-167B
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

