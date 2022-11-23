Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

147,228 KM

Details Features

$17,594

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,594

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

  1. 9349609
  2. 9349609
  3. 9349609
  4. 9349609
  5. 9349609
  6. 9349609
  7. 9349609
  8. 9349609
  9. 9349609
Contact Seller

$17,594

+ taxes & licensing

147,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9349609
  • Stock #: U-0866A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F57GH015151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai of Muskoka

2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 41,126 KM
$33,182 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA 1....
 36,115 KM
$31,896 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 63,300 KM
$38,044 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-7505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory