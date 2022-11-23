$17,594+ tax & licensing
$17,594
+ taxes & licensing
Hyundai of Muskoka
705-789-7505
2016 Honda Civic
LX
Location
20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5
147,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9349609
- Stock #: U-0866A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F57GH015151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,228 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
