Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda HR-V

131,890 KM

Details Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

Contact Seller
2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L NEW ARRIVAL | LOCAL TRADE | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | AWD | NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L NEW ARRIVAL | LOCAL TRADE | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | AWD | NAVI

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

  1. 8926819
  2. 8926819
  3. 8926819
  4. 8926819
  5. 8926819
  6. 8926819
  7. 8926819
  8. 8926819
  9. 8926819
  10. 8926819
  11. 8926819
  12. 8926819
  13. 8926819
  14. 8926819
Contact Seller

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

131,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8926819
  • Stock #: 223002A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H79GM114855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Huntsville Honda

2021 Toyota Tacoma
44,742 KM
$49,253 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX-L...
 131,890 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic LX ...
 59,510 KM
$25,923 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-5333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory