2016 Honda Odyssey
SE 1 OWNER - LOCAL TRADE-IN | REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | BACKUP CAM
Location
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
127,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8173924
- Stock #: 222126A
- VIN: 5FNRL5H33GB512762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,123 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
