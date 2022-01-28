Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey

127,123 KM

Details Features

$22,702

+ tax & licensing
Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

SE 1 OWNER - LOCAL TRADE-IN | REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | BACKUP CAM

Location

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

127,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8173924
  • Stock #: 222126A
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H33GB512762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,123 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Huntsville Honda

