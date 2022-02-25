Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

321,227 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

Overland COMING SOON!!

Location

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8337921
  • Stock #: 21-395B
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCG7GC413767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 321,227 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

