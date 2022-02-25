$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Armstrong Dodge
705-789-5591
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland COMING SOON!!
Location
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
705-789-5591
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
321,227KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8337921
- Stock #: 21-395B
- VIN: 1C4RJFCG7GC413767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 321,227 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Armstrong Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9