2016 Kia Forte

74,809 KM

Details Description Features

$13,844

+ tax & licensing
$13,844

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

2.0L EX NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL TRADE-IN

2016 Kia Forte

2.0L EX NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL TRADE-IN

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

$13,844

+ taxes & licensing

74,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8063755
  Stock #: U-0776
  VIN: KNAFX4A80G5609407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U-0776
  • Mileage 74,809 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!



Exuding confidence, technology, and attention to detail, our 2016 Kia Forte EX Sedan is sleek and sporty in Snow White Pearl! Powered by a 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 173hp paired with a fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual transmission. You will enjoy precise steering, steady handling, and approximately 6.7L/100km on the open road in this Front Wheel Drive that is enhanced by LED positioning lights, unique alloy wheels, and front fog lights.



The EX cabin offers ample head and legroom with comfortable seats and a wealth of amenities such as keyless entry, power accessories, a front center console sliding armrest, heated front seats, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, Bluetooth, and a fantastic sound system with satellite radio. Power is right at your fingertips with steering wheel-mounted controls, so you can keep your eyes safely on the road.



Drive with peace of mind knowing Kia offers six advanced airbags, 4-wheel disc brakes w/ABS, electronic stability control, traction control, a tire-pressure monitoring system, and front/rear crumple zones are included to keep you and your precious passengers safe from harm. An outstanding blend of efficiency, style, and performance, our Forte is certainly the intelligent choice! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

