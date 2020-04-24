Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX SX, 3.3L V6, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVI

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,790KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4924347
  • Stock #: U-0654
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA53GG140543
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Our 2016 Kia Sorento SX AWD in Ebony Black exudes sophistication with an edge! Powered by a 3.3 Litre V6 that generates 266hp while tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. It delivers impressive performance with the tenacious traction of All Wheel Drive SUV and approximately 9.0L/100km on the open road! Stunning from every angle, our Sorento is enhanced with 19-inch alloy wheels and a power liftgate.

Inside the SX+ cabin, you'll be met with seating for seven, leather heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear camera display and a panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade. The UVO eServices Infotainment System along with Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a CD player, available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface allows you to stay safely connected and listen to whatever music suits your mood.

Our Kia Sorento has received top safety ratings and is a model of Kia's tireless commitment to safety with trusted active and passive systems, including Electronic Stability Control and a reinforced body of advanced high-strength steel. User-friendly controls, an upscale and spacious cabin, versatility, and ample features for the money make our Sorento SX+ an intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Has COVID-19 put you in a tough spot? Cant get through to the bank? Consider making the bills a little easier for now Trade your vehicle and get 120 days with no payments. OAC. Did you know buying online is easy? 1. Find Your Vehicle. 2. Request a Quote 3. Apply for Credit. 4. Arrange a Sanitized Delivery at your house. 5. Enjoy Your Ride. Ask us about our peace of mind return and exchange policies. Ownership has never been easier from the comfort of your own home. Talk to you soon!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

