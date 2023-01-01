Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

160,124 KM

Details Features

$19,356

+ tax & licensing
$19,356

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

Platinum

Location

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

160,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9755179
  • Stock #: 223122A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9GN101911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,124 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

