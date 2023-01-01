$19,356+ tax & licensing
$19,356
+ taxes & licensing
Huntsville Honda
705-789-5333
2016 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Location
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
705-789-5333
$19,356
+ taxes & licensing
160,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9755179
- Stock #: 223122A
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9GN101911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,124 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2