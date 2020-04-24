8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
Attractive in Grey, our 2016 RAM 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4X4 delivers an award-winning combination of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Powered by a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that generates 395hp paired to a durable 8 Speed Automatic transmission for plenty of towing power. This Four Wheel Drive attains near 10.1L/100km on the open road while delivering a comfortable ride with some serious get-up-and-go! For work or play, our SLT has some serious swagger with its chrome trim and unique wheels.
Climb inside our SLT to find a cabin that feels tailor-made to meet your demands with a wealth of amenities including keyless entry, dual gloveboxes, power accessories, and an overhead console with map lights. Get comfortable in the cloth seats and check out the prominent Uconnect touchscreen with Bluetooth voice commands while you turn up the volume on the impressive sound system with satellite radio.
Having undergone decades of rigorous testing and safety and security improvements, our RAM offers priceless peace of mind as well. Safety is priority number one with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. Tackle your day with this handsome truck and inject some fun into each day! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Has COVID-19 put you in a tough spot? Cant get through to the bank? Consider making the bills a little easier for now Trade your vehicle and get 120 days with no payments. OAC. Did you know buying online is easy? 1. Find Your Vehicle. 2. Request a Quote 3. Apply for Credit. 4. Arrange a Sanitized Delivery at your house. 5. Enjoy Your Ride. Ask us about our peace of mind return and exchange policies. Ownership has never been easier from the comfort of your own home. Talk to you soon!
