2016 Toyota Tacoma

124,029 KM

Details Description Features

$38,500

+ tax & licensing
$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

SR5 NO ACCIDENTS | CREW CAB | V6 | HARD TONNEAU COVER | RUNNING BPOARDS

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

124,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7989912
  • Stock #: 52980
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN8GX013173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,029 KM

Vehicle Description

Up your game in our 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab 4X4 that's ready to go in Magnetic Gray Metallic. Powered by a 3.5 Litre V6 that offers 278hp while matched to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for ultimate control on or off-road. Our Four Wheel Drive offers impressive acceleration, the power to tow and haul, and approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road.



Ready to work, our SR5 comes standard with a deck rail system to help ensure your confidence that what you're hauling stays in place. Not too big and not too small, our Tacoma looks tough with its muscular fenders, fog lights, tonneau cover, bed liner, running boards, and aggressive charcoal grille with chrome surround.



Boasting seating for five, the SR5 cabin is ready for action with comfortable and relaxed with keyless entry, fabric seats, a multi-information display, power windows and locks, and an integrated backup camera. You'll have no problem taking on your day in this tremendous truck that also features Entune Audio Plus with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth, and available satellite radio.



Rest assured, our Toyota delivers the toughness you expect, helping optimize safety and performance with its high-strength steel construction and advanced safety features such as a tire pressure monitoring system, vehicle stability control, and smart stop technology. Thrive on the drive...get in our Tacoma SR5! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

