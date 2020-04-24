111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
Our 2017 Audi RS 7 Performance quattro Sedan is jaw-dropping in Silver and is poised for pulse-pounding acceleration with a ride at the leading edge of comfort. Powered by a TurboCharged 4.0 Litre V8 that offers 605hp while mated to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission with Manual shifting capability. This remarkable combination rockets our sure-footed All Wheel Drive machine from 0 to 60 in a mind-numbing 3.4 seconds, and thanks in part to innovative adaptive air suspension, you'll be rewarded with a luxurious ride, and approximately 8.7 L/100km on the highway. With an athletic physique, our RS 7 exudes a sense of timeless elegance that has been enhanced by unique wheels, adaptive headlights, LED running lights, and a large sunroof.
Comfortably seating four, the cabin features upscale amenities and state of the art technology. Comfortable leather on heated and cooled front seats with lumbar adjustments, four-zone automatic climate control, and LED ambient lighting are just a few features that combine to make this a first-class experience. The voice-controlled Audi MMI system and Audi Connect seamlessly link you to your digital world with WiFi, Bluetooth, and a premium surround-sound system. Just imagine yourself behind the wheel of this superb sedan, where the art of driving may be more fun than the destination!
Our Audi RS 7 has been thoughtfully and meticulously designed to keep you and your precious passengers out of harm's way with advanced safety features such as a blind-spot warning system, a rearview camera, and Audi Pre Sense. This German Thoroughbred is ready. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This vehicle is reported by CarFax as being Accident FreeHas COVID-19 put you in a tough spot? Cant get through to the bank? Consider making the bills a little easier for now Trade your vehicle and get 120 days with no payments. OAC. Did you know buying online is easy? 1. Find Your Vehicle. 2. Request a Quote 3. Apply for Credit. 4. Arrange a Sanitized Delivery at your house. 5. Enjoy Your Ride. Ask us about our peace of mind return and exchange policies. Ownership has never been easier from the comfort of your own home. Talk to you soon!
