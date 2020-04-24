111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
705-789-5591
+ taxes & licensing
Fulfill your need for capability, luxury, and power with our 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew Cab 4WD that makes a lasting impression in Onyx Black! Powered by a 6.2 Litre EcoTec3 V8 that delivers 420hp while combined with an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission. With Magnetic Ride Control and a heavy-duty locking rear differential, our Four Wheel Drive truck fills your needs with great hauling and towing capability and scores near 11.2 L/100km. Ruggedly handsome, our Sierra 1500 Denali is dressed up with chrome, deep-tinted glass, and ultra-bright wheels.
The luxurious Denali interior of our brawny truck has everything you need perfectly in place and sets the stage for a fantastic ride. You'll appreciate 12-way power-adjustable perforated leather front seats, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a touchscreen audio with IntelliLink featuring full-color navigation, premium audio, available satellite radio, smartphone integration, voice activation, Bluetooth, available WiFi, and more!
Our Sierra 1500 provides peace of mind with StabiliTrak featuring trailer sway control and hill start assist. You'll also drive assured with low speed forward automatic braking, lane keep assist, forward collision alert, IntelliBeam headlights, a rear camera, and an available Teen Driver configurable feature. Our GMC is setting a new standard for pickup trucks, and we're confident you'll be impressed with just one drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This vehicle is reported by CarFax as being One Owner and Accident FreeHas COVID-19 put you in a tough spot? Cant get through to the bank? Consider making the bills a little easier for now Trade your vehicle and get 120 days with no payments. OAC. Did you know buying online is easy? 1. Find Your Vehicle. 2. Request a Quote 3. Apply for Credit. 4. Arrange a Sanitized Delivery at your house. 5. Enjoy Your Ride. Ask us about our peace of mind return and exchange policies. Ownership has never been easier from the comfort of your own home. Talk to you soon!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9