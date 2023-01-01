Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Terrain

84,201 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9829949
  • Stock #: 223171A
  • VIN: 2GKFLUEK8H6226913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 223171A
  • Mileage 84,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Delivering the comfort and capability you crave, our 2017 GMC Terrain SLT AWD is outstanding in Graphite Gray Metallic! Powered by a proven 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder with ECO mode offers 182hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission which results in a tranquil ride. This All Wheel Drive SUV offers great handling plus approximately 7.6L/100km on the road. Bold and refined, our Terrain SLT commands the road with its chrome accents, striking grille, luggage rails, and alloy wheels.

Open the door to the beautiful SLT interior, get settled in the heated driver seat with perforated leather, and note the remote vehicle starter, driver information center, ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and multi-flex sliding rear seats. Maintain a safe connection via Bluetooth and OnStar with available WiFi while enjoying Pioneer Premium audio, colour Touch Radio with IntelliLink, a prominent touchscreen display, and available satellite radio.

Masterfully engineered by GMC with a superb performance and exemplary safety, our Terrain offers peace of mind with ABS, stability/traction control, airbags, and a rear vision camera. Radiating premium good looks inside and out, this Terrain delivers without compromise, so do yourself a favor and check it out for yourself! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Huntsville Honda

2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 200,109 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Jett...
 24,000 KM
$38,776 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 75,371 KM
$24,936 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Huntsville Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-5333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory