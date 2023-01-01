$19,900+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLT
Location
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9829949
- Stock #: 223171A
- VIN: 2GKFLUEK8H6226913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Delivering the comfort and capability you crave, our 2017 GMC Terrain SLT AWD is outstanding in Graphite Gray Metallic! Powered by a proven 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder with ECO mode offers 182hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission which results in a tranquil ride. This All Wheel Drive SUV offers great handling plus approximately 7.6L/100km on the road. Bold and refined, our Terrain SLT commands the road with its chrome accents, striking grille, luggage rails, and alloy wheels.
Open the door to the beautiful SLT interior, get settled in the heated driver seat with perforated leather, and note the remote vehicle starter, driver information center, ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and multi-flex sliding rear seats. Maintain a safe connection via Bluetooth and OnStar with available WiFi while enjoying Pioneer Premium audio, colour Touch Radio with IntelliLink, a prominent touchscreen display, and available satellite radio.
Masterfully engineered by GMC with a superb performance and exemplary safety, our Terrain offers peace of mind with ABS, stability/traction control, airbags, and a rear vision camera. Radiating premium good looks inside and out, this Terrain delivers without compromise, so do yourself a favor and check it out for yourself! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
