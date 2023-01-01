$21,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-789-5333
2017 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
705-789-5333
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9741694
- Stock #: 53206
- VIN: 2HGFC2F83HH030984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2017 Honda Civic EX Sedan stands the test of time in Gray! Motivated by a 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 158hp connected to an innovative CVT for easy passing maneuvers. Offering performance and easy around-town driving, our Front Wheel Drive sedan is eager to please as it yields approximately 5.9L/100km on the highway. Masterfully crafted with strong lines, beautiful alloy wheels, and expressive lighting.
Our spacious EX cabin greets you with ample head and legroom for even your tallest passengers, innovative storage options, and incredible visibility. A sunroof, remote engine start, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, and a multi-angle rear camera with guidelines add to the comfort and convenience while the central display screen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and an impressive audio system with a USB port and Pandora connectivity let you maintain a safe connection.
The benchmark of automotive excellence, our Honda Civic has been carefully crafted with high-quality materials and safety features to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Drive confidently with Honda Lane Watch, stability control, ABS, and advanced airbags. Striking the perfect balance of comfort, sophisticated style, efficiency, and athleticism, our Civic EX sedan is the smart choice. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Huntsville Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.