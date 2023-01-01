Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

  1. 9741694
  2. 9741694
  3. 9741694
  4. 9741694
  5. 9741694
  6. 9741694
  7. 9741694
  8. 9741694
  9. 9741694
Contact Seller

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
122,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9741694
  • Stock #: 53206
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F83HH030984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2017 Honda Civic EX Sedan stands the test of time in Gray! Motivated by a 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 158hp connected to an innovative CVT for easy passing maneuvers. Offering performance and easy around-town driving, our Front Wheel Drive sedan is eager to please as it yields approximately 5.9L/100km on the highway. Masterfully crafted with strong lines, beautiful alloy wheels, and expressive lighting.

Our spacious EX cabin greets you with ample head and legroom for even your tallest passengers, innovative storage options, and incredible visibility. A sunroof, remote engine start, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, and a multi-angle rear camera with guidelines add to the comfort and convenience while the central display screen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and an impressive audio system with a USB port and Pandora connectivity let you maintain a safe connection.

The benchmark of automotive excellence, our Honda Civic has been carefully crafted with high-quality materials and safety features to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Drive confidently with Honda Lane Watch, stability control, ABS, and advanced airbags. Striking the perfect balance of comfort, sophisticated style, efficiency, and athleticism, our Civic EX sedan is the smart choice. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Huntsville Honda

2021 Honda CR-V LX
 68,571 KM
$34,390 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic EX
 122,000 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX
 42,800 KM
$34,190 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Huntsville Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-5333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory