Enjoy your day with our 2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD SUV presented in Red. Powered by a proven TurboCharged 1.5 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 190hp while connected to a seamless shifting CVT for smooth passing power. This All Wheel Drive trendsetting SUV serves up near approximately 7.1L/100km on the highway along with composed handling and a comfortable ride. Our CR-V EX is garnering second looks and making quite an entrance with its sculpted, distinctive stance. Take note of the LED front daytime running lights, sunroof, and beautiful alloy wheels on this machine.
You'll love spending time in the terrific EX interior with its Smart Entry/Walk Away feature, remote engine start, heated front seats, automatic climate control, power windows/locks, and easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seats. Our CR-V also features a 7-inch display audio touchscreen, Bluetooth, HondaLink, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, and available satellite radio.
Honda's reputation for safety, reliability, and durability is second to none and is further enhanced with our CR-V that's outfitted with a multi-angle rearview camera, ACE body structure, advanced airbags, vehicle stability assist, and ABS. Honda Sensing, featuring lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and collision/road departure mitigation is also included. We know you'll applaud the smart design and incredible versatility of our CR-V as soon as you get behind the wheel. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Has COVID-19 put you in a tough spot? Cant get through to the bank? Consider making the bills a little easier for now Trade your vehicle and get 120 days with no payments. OAC. Did you know buying online is easy? 1. Find Your Vehicle. 2. Request a Quote 3. Apply for Credit. 4. Arrange a Sanitized Delivery at your house. 5. Enjoy Your Ride. Ask us about our peace of mind return and exchange policies. Ownership has never been easier from the comfort of your own home. Talk to you soon!
