2017 Hyundai Accent
SE
Location
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
$17,674
- Listing ID: 9755176
- Stock #: 223121B
- VIN: KMHCT5AE7HU346056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,423 KM
Vehicle Description
Seize the day behind the wheel of our 2017 Hyundai Accent SE Hatchback that turns heads in Pacific Blue! Powered by a 1.6 Litre 4 Cylinder that produces 137hp matched to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that sends you down the road with ease. This Front Wheel Drive hatchback feels nimble and eager to please while offering a comfortable, composed ride plus shows off approximately 6.2L/100km on the highway.
Open the door to see the well-thought-out SE interior that is surprisingly spacious. Designed with your needs in mind, it features a supportive 6-way adjustable driver seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seatback, power accessories, a tinted windshield, and a driver seat armrest. Everything you need is perfectly in place for a pleasurable ride, so crank up the AM/FM/CD/MP3 with available satellite radio and get going!
Hyundai offers Stability/traction control, advanced airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and other safety features to provide peace of mind. Serving up refined style, safety, and excellent efficiency, our Hyundai Accent SE is the intelligent choice for your demanding lifestyle! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
