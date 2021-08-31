Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

118,312 KM

Details Description Features

$27,688

+ tax & licensing
$27,688

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ultimate 1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | HUG PANO MOONROOF | 360 BACKUP CAM

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ultimate 1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | HUG PANO MOONROOF | 360 BACKUP CAM

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

$27,688

+ taxes & licensing

118,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8063758
  Stock #: U-0777
  VIN: KM8SNDHF8HU214244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,312 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!



Load everyone up and set off for adventure in our 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate AWD presented Monaco White! Motivated by a potent 3.3 Litre V6 that offers 290hp connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Shiftronic for amazing passing. Our incredible All Wheel Drive crossover delivers spirited acceleration, a smooth ride, and approximately 9.4 L/100km on the highway. Our Hyundai Santa Fe exudes sporty sophistication and a confident flair with alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and chrome accents. You'll also appreciate roof rack side rails, trailer tow pre-wiring, and dual heated mirrors.



A haven of comfort and refinement, the Ultimate interior greets you with a 60/40-split third-row seat that offers versatile seating for seven. Settle into your heated and cooled leather front seats, grip the heated steering wheel, and admire the wealth of amenities including proximity key with push-button start, a sunroof, a multi-function trip computer, full-color navigation, power accessories, and steering wheel-mounted controls. Staying connected and in-the-know is easy thanks to the AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 touchscreen audio system with iPod/US/auxiliary input jacks and Bluetooth hands-free.



Drive with confidence knowing your Hyundai Santa Fe XL scored superior safety rating thanks in part to seven airbags, stability, and traction control, a rearview camera, as well as hill-start assist and downhill brake control. Reward your family with the security, style, and space that only this masterfully crafted Santa Fe XL can deliver! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

