Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

100,023 KM

Details Features

0

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

  1. 8464227
  2. 8464227
  3. 8464227
  4. 8464227
  5. 8464227
  6. 8464227
  7. 8464227
  8. 8464227
  9. 8464227
Contact Seller

0

+ taxes & licensing

100,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8464227
  • Stock #: 122-188A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA42HU543705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 122-188A
  • Mileage 100,023 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai of Muskoka

2013 Chrysler 200 LX
 234,562 KM
0 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 212,139 KM
$28,369 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 81,816 KM
$46,393 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-7505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory