2017 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
Location
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
705-789-5591
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
64,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8520914
- Stock #: 22-155A
- VIN: KM8J3CA47HU535230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-155A
- Mileage 64,490 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9