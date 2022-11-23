Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

111,184 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

Sport

Location

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365752
  • Stock #: 22-175B
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB0HW571483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,184 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

