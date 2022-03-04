Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

100,479 KM

Details Features

$33,238

+ tax & licensing
$33,238

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$33,238

+ taxes & licensing

100,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8559317
  • Stock #: 22-225A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG3HC619767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,479 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Email Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

