$26,024 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 3 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9730183

9730183 Stock #: 22-406A

22-406A VIN: 1C6RR7FG2HS682221

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,334 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.