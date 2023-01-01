$26,024+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
- Listing ID: 9730183
- Stock #: 22-406A
- VIN: 1C6RR7FG2HS682221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Dominate the road in our 2017 RAM 1500 ST Quad Cab 4X4 shown off in Bright Silver Metallic! Powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 generating 305hp while connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission for solid towing ability. This Four Wheel Drive offers legendary performance and capability while securing approximately 10.2L/100km on the highway. No one can ignore the bold design and distinct grille of our ST. This truck embodies hard work and intelligent design.
With plenty of room for your gear and your friends, our ST is ultra-comfortable and innovative. It's designed to help you take on your day with ease. All of your important information comes along for the ride thanks to the Uconnect, hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming audio, available satellite radio, and more.
Rest assured when you are behind the wheel that our RAM has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our 1500 ST has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
