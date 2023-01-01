Menu
2017 RAM 1500

106,334 KM

$26,024

+ tax & licensing
$26,024

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$26,024

+ taxes & licensing

106,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9730183
  • Stock #: 22-406A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG2HS682221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Dominate the road in our 2017 RAM 1500 ST Quad Cab 4X4 shown off in Bright Silver Metallic! Powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 generating 305hp while connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission for solid towing ability. This Four Wheel Drive offers legendary performance and capability while securing approximately 10.2L/100km on the highway. No one can ignore the bold design and distinct grille of our ST. This truck embodies hard work and intelligent design.

With plenty of room for your gear and your friends, our ST is ultra-comfortable and innovative. It's designed to help you take on your day with ease. All of your important information comes along for the ride thanks to the Uconnect, hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming audio, available satellite radio, and more.

Rest assured when you are behind the wheel that our RAM has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our 1500 ST has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

