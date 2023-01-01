$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
Laramie
154,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9813424
- Stock #: 223160A
- VIN: 3C6UR5FL9HG754678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,692 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
