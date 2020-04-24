Menu
2017 RAM 5500

Chassis ST/SLT 5500 CHASSIS, REGULAR CAB, 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL, 4X4, TOW MIRRORS, DUMP BOX

2017 RAM 5500

Chassis ST/SLT 5500 CHASSIS, REGULAR CAB, 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL, 4X4, TOW MIRRORS, DUMP BOX

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

  1. 4922955
$43,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,712KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4922955
  • Stock #: P19-172
  • VIN: 3C7WRNBL1HG676908
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Our 2017 Ram 5500 SLT Regular Chassis Cab 4X4 Dually presented in Bright White Clear Coat can handle your toughest jobs with ease. Powered by a 6.7 Litre Turbo Diesel 6 Cylinder that offers 325hp while paired with a 6 Speed Heavy Duty Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive has been engineered for peak performance, so you'll have plenty of muscle to get the job done along with best-in-class rear frame steel strength. Automatic halogen headlamps and a distinct grille and bumper show that this Ram means business.

Inside, our SLT takes comfort and convenience to the next level with cloth seats, power windows, and an AM/FM radio with a media hub. Now, glance behind you and imagine the possibilities!

This RAM 5500 Chassis Cab is ready and willing with tow hooks, a seven-pin trailer wiring harness, 4-wheel disc anti-lock brakes, anti-spin rear differential, Dana rear axle, dual rear wheels and more. It's the machine of burden you've been searching for. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Has COVID-19 put you in a tough spot? Cant get through to the bank? Consider making the bills a little easier for now Trade your vehicle and get 120 days with no payments. OAC. Did you know buying online is easy? 1. Find Your Vehicle. 2. Request a Quote 3. Apply for Credit. 4. Arrange a Sanitized Delivery at your house. 5. Enjoy Your Ride. Ask us about our peace of mind return and exchange policies. Ownership has never been easier from the comfort of your own home. Talk to you soon!

  • 4x4
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

