2017 Subaru Forester

49,390 KM

Details Features

$29,079

+ tax & licensing
$29,079

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$29,079

+ taxes & licensing

49,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9309436
  • Stock #: B53142
  • VIN: JF2SJEJC5HH464363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,390 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

