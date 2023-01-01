Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

93,474 KM

Details Features

$28,975

+ tax & licensing
2.0XT Limited

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
93,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9734206
  • Stock #: U-0893
  • VIN: JF2SJHUC8HH479582

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U-0893
  • Mileage 93,474 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

