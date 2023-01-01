$28,975+ tax & licensing
$28,975
+ taxes & licensing
Hyundai of Muskoka
705-789-7505
2017 Subaru Forester
2017 Subaru Forester
2.0XT Limited
Location
Hyundai of Muskoka
20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5
705-789-7505
$28,975
+ taxes & licensing
93,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9734206
- Stock #: U-0893
- VIN: JF2SJHUC8HH479582
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U-0893
- Mileage 93,474 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Hyundai of Muskoka
20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5