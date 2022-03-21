Menu
2018 Chevrolet Impala

145,180 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

1LT

Location

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8710628
  • Stock #: 222256A
  • VIN: 2G1105S34J9142778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 222256A
  • Mileage 145,180 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

