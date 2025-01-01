Menu
<a href=http://www.bickleyford.com/used/Ford-F150-2018-id12216576.html>http://www.bickleyford.com/used/Ford-F150-2018-id12216576.html</a>

2018 Ford F-150

200,608 KM

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing
12676080

Location

Bickley Ford

1 Bickley Country Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 1Y4

705-789-5525

Used
200,608KM
VIN 1FTFW1E18JFD21637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,608 KM

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

DIESEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

