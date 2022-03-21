Menu
2018 Ford F-150

151,588 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,588KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8699261
  • Stock #: P22-65
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EGXJFB75063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P22-65
  • Mileage 151,588 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

