2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
705-789-5591
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
126,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9485466
- Stock #: 22-433A
- VIN: 3GTU2PEC1JG362360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-433A
- Mileage 126,546 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic
