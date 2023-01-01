Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

75,307 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,307KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9445653
  • Stock #: 53161
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H54JH114508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,307 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

