2018 Hyundai Elantra

32,636 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8670143
  • Stock #: U-0826
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3JU649573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,636 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

