Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

12,498 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

  1. 8704469
  2. 8704469
  3. 8704469
  4. 8704469
  5. 8704469
  6. 8704469
  7. 8704469
  8. 8704469
  9. 8704469
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,498KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8704469
  • Stock #: U-0828
  • VIN: KMHH35LEXJU008465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,498 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai of Muskoka

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 109,655 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 12,498 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 12,794 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-7505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory