Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

38,850 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

  1. 8165248
  2. 8165248
  3. 8165248
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8165248
  • Stock #: 122-132A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA2JG508702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,850 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai of Muskoka

2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 38,850 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 202,000 KM
$11,987 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 47,587 KM
$31,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-7505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory