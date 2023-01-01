$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Armstrong Dodge
705-789-5591
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Premium 2.0L
Location
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
705-789-5591
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
105,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9487341
- Stock #: 22-376A
- VIN: KM8J3CA40JU786600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,605 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Armstrong Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9