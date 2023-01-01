Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

104,102 KM

Details Features

$38,006

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,006

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

  1. 10000271
  2. 10000271
  3. 10000271
  4. 10000271
  5. 10000271
  6. 10000271
  7. 10000271
  8. 10000271
  9. 10000271
Contact Seller

$38,006

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10000271
  • Stock #: 23-122A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJG9JC226105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,102 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Armstrong Dodge

2017 RAM 1500 SLT
 126,977 KM
$29,387 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Renegade T...
 44,589 KM
$31,986 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 2500 Limited
 86,071 KM
$79,535 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Armstrong Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-5591

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory