$22,890
+ taxes & licensing
Armstrong Dodge
705-789-5591
2018 Nissan Qashqai
S
Location
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
90,851KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9750424
- Stock #: P23-24
- VIN: JN1BJ1CP6JW191199
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,851 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
